Mamaearth and Swiggy Instamart unite to #GoGreen This World Environment Day

Mamaearth announces its partnership with Swiggy Instamart for a sampling activity in Delhi NCR in observance of World Environment Day.

Through this initiative, Mamaearth will include complimentary seed samples with close to 30,000 orders delivered through Swiggy Instamart on World Environment Day. This joint effort represents more than just a campaign; it stands as a testament to both brands' commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Mamaearth chose to collaborate with Swiggy Instamart to leverage their extensive reach and engage a wide audience, promoting sustainability and eco-conscious living on a larger scale.

Anuja Mishra, EVP and chief marketing officer, Honasa Consumer Limited comments; "At Mamaearth, we believe in the power of doing good to drive meaningful change. Through our partnership with Swiggy Instamart on World Environment Day, we are excited to engage with our consumers and encourage them to join us in our mission to plant goodness and make a difference for the planet. Beyond the immediate act of planting seeds, we aspire to ignite a sense of empowerment that these small activities can create for the collective good.”

Anirban Roy, VP - Category, Growth & Revenue, Swiggy Instamart said, "We are excited to partner with Mamaearth on this meaningful initiative for World Environment Day. By including complimentary seed samples with 30,000 orders through Swiggy Instamart, we aim to inspire our consumers to take small but impactful steps towards sustainability. This collaboration not only highlights our shared commitment to environmental stewardship but also empowers our customers to contribute to a greener future right from their homes. Together, we believe we can make a significant difference in promoting eco-conscious lifestyles and nurturing a more sustainable planet."