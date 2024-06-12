            

      Mamaearth announces partnership with Reliance Retail, expands offline stores to 1,000

      Through this partnership, Mamaearth's product will be available at over 1000 Smart Bazaar or Smart Point across India

      By  Storyboard18Jun 12, 2024 5:24 PM
      Honasa Consumer Limited, owner of personal care brand Mamaearth, on Wednesday, announced a partnership with Retail to strengthen the brand's presence offline. Through this partnership, Mamaearth's product will be available at over 1000 Smart Bazaar or Smart Point across India, the company said.

      "This collaboration with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. is a significant milestone in the brand's journey to further strengthen its offline channel presence and make its products accessible to a wider audience," Honasa Consumer Limited said in a media statement.

      Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Limited said, "The partnership with Reliance Retail is also an extension of our endeavor to make toxin-free, safe products accessible to a wider set of consumers. We are 1000 stores strong now and with the increasing demand for Mamaearth products, we will hopefully continue to grow and increase our footprints through this collaboration".

      Mamaearth is one of the fastest-growing beauty and personal care brands in the country. In the past seven years, Mamaearth has created a product portfolio of more than 200 products. The company sells products on its official website as well as major eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, and over 40 thousand points of sales across the country.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 12, 2024 5:24 PM

