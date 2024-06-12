Mamaearth announces partnership with Reliance Retail, expands offline stores to 1,000

Honasa Consumer Limited, owner of personal care brand Mamaearth, on Wednesday, announced a partnership with Retail to strengthen the brand's presence offline. Through this partnership, Mamaearth's product will be available at over 1000 Smart Bazaar or Smart Point across India, the company said.

"This collaboration with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. is a significant milestone in the brand's journey to further strengthen its offline channel presence and make its products accessible to a wider audience," Honasa Consumer Limited said in a media statement.

Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Limited said, "The partnership with Reliance Retail is also an extension of our endeavor to make toxin-free, safe products accessible to a wider set of consumers. We are 1000 stores strong now and with the increasing demand for Mamaearth products, we will hopefully continue to grow and increase our footprints through this collaboration".