‘Laxman Rekha’ for entertainment: MP Ravi Kishan on govt OTT ban over obscene content

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan has strongly endorsed the Centre's move to bans over 20 OTT platforms for obscene content.

He stated, “The government’s decision was important in regards to India’s culture. Some licensed and unlicensed OTT platforms are making soft porn and obscene films. This is indeed a great decision. There is a ‘Laxman Rekha’ for entertainment.”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) issued an official notification in 25 July instructing Internet Service Providers across India to disable access to 25 websites and OTT apps, including ULLU and ALTT, on ground of hosting unlawful or obscene content.

The ban is being seen as part of a broader push to bring digital content under tighter scrutiny, particularly amid rising complaints about vulgarity, exploitation, and the lack of oversight on fringe streaming services.

This action is grounded in provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, specifically invoking Section 79(3)(b) and Rule 3(1)(d) concerning intermediary liability and unlawful content.

Kishan said, “In the context of our culture, and of India — this decision was necessary. Where such OTT platforms, whether licensed or not, were producing soft porn or showcasing inappropriate films, the government has acted.

This was a message from every citizen of the country. People had been continuously alerting the government, even via Twitter. So, this decision is welcome. One should present entertainment with a sense of understanding and responsibility.”

The move, carried out by the Ministry follows months of warnings, advisories, and growing public outrage over the nature of content on these platforms.

The MIB’s decision was taken in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), MeitY, Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA) and industry bodies like FICCI and CII, along with input from experts in women and child rights.