Elon Musk's X pilots new community notes feature to highlight diverse perspectives

X, formerly Twitter, is rolling out an experimental new feature for its crowdsourced fact-checking system, Community Notes. The initiative aims to identify and elevate popular posts that resonate with users holding diverse viewpoints, moving beyond traditional accuracy checks to highlight broadly appealing content.
The pilot program will allow a select group of contributors to rate posts by answering questions about their sentiment towards them. This system mirrors the existing Community Notes' "bridging algorithm," which prioritizes consensus among users with differing opinions to combat potential manipulation.
Currently, Community Notes publishes fact-checks only when users with typically divergent views agree on their accuracy. This method, while sometimes criticized for its speed in addressing misinformation, has even been adopted by Meta. Now, X is applying this same principle to content discovery, hoping to unearth posts that genuinely "bridge perspectives."
Starting today, a subset of Community Notes contributors will see a new prompt for posts gaining significant likes. Their feedback will help an algorithm identify content that is well-received across various user perspectives.
"People often feel the world is divided, yet Community Notes shows people can agree, even on contentious topics," the Community Notes X account stated. "This experimental new feature seeks to uncover ideas, insights, and opinions that bridge perspectives." The company emphasized its commitment to building in public, inviting user feedback to shape the feature's development.