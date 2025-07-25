Pepe Jeans India appoints Rakesh Jallipally as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Pepe Jeans London has appointed Rakesh Jallipally has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer in India, starting July 24, 2025.
With over 18 years of experience in the fashion, retail and consumer tech, Jallipally is set to bring a wealth of knowledge and a fresh strategic perspective to Pepe Jeans in India.
Throughout his career, Jallipally has been instrumental in scaling high-growth businesses, expanding market reach and leading transformative brand initiatives. He is well-known for his knack for blending sharp business insight with operational excellence and keen understanding of the constantly shifting retail landscape.
Before joining Pepe Jeans, he held the position of Vice President at Flipkart, where he made waves by launching and expanding “Spoyl”, a fashion platform aimed at Gen Z, while also overseeing the men’s fashion segment.
Beyond his time at Flipkart, he was instrumental in launching AZORTE at Reliance Retail. He dedicated nearly ten years to Arvind Fashions Ltd., where he held both CEO and COO roles, driving the growth and transformation of well-known brands like USPA and Flying Machine. He kicked off his career at Raymond Ltd., managing extensive retail operations across South India, which laid the groundwork for his robust operational and strategic skills.
Jallipally has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Lucknow, specializing in Marketing and Strategy, giving him a perfect mix of academic knowledge and practical business leadership.
Rakesh Jallipally said, “I can’t wait to collaborate with the talented team here to enhance the brand’s presence, broaden our market reach, and connect more deeply with our diverse customer base. Together, we’re looking to build on Pepe Jeans’ iconic legacy and unlock the next phase of growth for our business in India.”