Ministry of Ayush to organize Sensitization Program for general insurance companies

To foster a deeper understanding and collaboration between the insurance sector and provide affordable Ayush healthcare to all citizens, Ayush Hospitals and healthcare providers, the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India is organising a sensitisation program specially designed for Executive leadership teams of General Insurance Companies and owners of Ayush Hospitals.

The program will take place at on 27th May 2024, at All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi. The program intends to not just enhance the accessibility and affordability of Ayush treatments for the public, but also facilitate in the empanelment of public and private Ayush hospitals for insurance coverage in India.