            

      Ministry of Ayush to organize Sensitization Program for general insurance companies

      The program will take place at on 27th May 2024, at All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi.

      By  Storyboard18May 27, 2024 8:00 AM
      The program intends to not just enhance the accessibility and affordability of Ayush treatments for the public, but also facilitate in the empanelment of public and private Ayush hospitals for insurance coverage in India.

      To foster a deeper understanding and collaboration between the insurance sector and provide affordable Ayush healthcare to all citizens, Ayush Hospitals and healthcare providers, the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India is organising a sensitisation program specially designed for Executive leadership teams of General Insurance Companies and owners of Ayush Hospitals.

      The program intends to not just enhance the accessibility and affordability of Ayush treatments for the public, but also facilitate in the empanelment of public and private Ayush hospitals for insurance coverage in India.

      The program will discuss the regulatory framework and policy support needed to mainstream Ayush treatments in health insurance schemes and facilitate a dialogue between key stakeholders to address both challenges and opportunities. Other key issues of discussion are - Insurance coverage in Ayush Sector, Standard Treatment Guidelines (STG) & ICD Codes for Insurance Sector, Penetration of Ayush in Insurance Sector, Ayush Hospital’s Prospective, Achievements and Success Stories of AIIA, On boarding of Ayush hospitals on ROHINI platform, Empanelment of Ayush hospital for insurance coverage.


      First Published on May 27, 2024 8:00 AM

