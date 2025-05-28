Air India launches 'There is an Air about India' campaign to celebrate nation's bold new identity

ADVERTISEMENT
Air India has rolled out a fresh brand campaign titled 'There is an Air about India', an ode to the nation's evolving spirit - bold, joyous, and confidently global.
The campaign, launched across digital, print, and outdoor platforms, aims to mirror the ambition and vibrancy of a resurgent India that the airline proudly carries to the world.
At the heart of the campaign is a powerful digital film produced in collaboration with creative agency McCann. Set to a dynamic rap-style soundtrack composed by renowned music director Sneha Khanwalkar and voiced by emerging rap talent Aarya Jadhao, the film traverses India's vast cultural landscape - from urban hubs and spiritual rituals to emerging skylines and rural heartlands.
The narrative blends rhythmic storytelling and cinematic transitions to reflect India's diverse yet unified identity. According to the airline, that same spirit is embedded in Air India's mission and journey.
The campaign arrives as Air India continues its transformation journey under the Tata Group, which reacquired the airline in 2022. Dubbed Vihaan.AI, the five-year plan aims to reshape Air India into a world-class global airline.
The airline is backing its vision with significant investments. It has placed orders for 570 new aircraft, committed $400 million to retrofit its legacy fleet, and is expanding aviation infrastructure by establishing South Asia’s largest training academy, a modern Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, and a new flying school.
India’s aviation industry is witnessing rapid expansion, with passenger numbers crossing 350 million last year and the number of airports doubling over the past decade. Air India’s latest campaign, and its transformation push, reflect the national narrative of growth and global confidence.