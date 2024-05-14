Omega ropes in Neeraj Chopra as brand ambassador ahead of Paris Olympics

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games just around the corner, Omega welcomed Neeraj Chopra to its sporting ambassador family. To celebrate the announcement, the athlete was invited to the OMEGA boutique in Doha, Qatar ahead of his championship at the Wanda Diamond League.

Neeraj Chopra is known for his performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games. He has been selected by OMEGA for his dedication, excellence, and precision – the very same values that OMEGA strives for in its own iconic watchmaking.

Speaking on the partnership, Neeraj Chopra said, “I am very excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that plays such a huge role in timekeeping at the Olympic Games. I am looking forward to a great association with OMEGA and the upcoming spectacle in Paris.” Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic champion and World champion in Men's javelin throw. He is the first Asian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in javelin and the first Asian to win gold in his event at the World Championship.