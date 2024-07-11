PUMA India teams up with Indian Olympic Association as official footwear partner

PUMA India has teamed up with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the official footwear partner.

This partnership ensures that the Indian Olympic contingent will be equipped with PUMA's best—from sleek travel shoes, backpacks and even yoga mats. In addition, 45 out of the 100+ Indian athletes across sporting disciplines comprise the PUMA contingent at the Paris Olympics.

PUMA India's latest campaign, "See the Game Like We Do" transforms the monumental achievements of three Indian Olympians into urban landmarks across Mumbai, stated the company.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu's shuttlecock smash speed of 349 kmph, which is triple the speed of Mumbai’s iconic local train, is visualized across the coaches of the prominent Central Line route. Kishore Jena’s best javelin throw of 87.54 meters, which is high as a skyscraper, is celebrated with a massive imagery on the facade of one of the tallest buildings in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai. For PR Sreejesh, his lightning-fast reflexes, with a reaction time of about 0.15 seconds—quicker than a blink—is illustrated through an innovative digital billboard on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai, highlighted the company.

Karthik Balagopalan, managing director of PUMA India, stated, “PUMA is dedicated to empowering athletes to surpass their limits and achieve their full potential. Through our partnership with the Indian Olympic Association, we will provide athletes with best in-class footwear and sports accessories, aiming to support their pursuit of excellence at the Paris Olympics. Additionally, we aim to bring to the fore and recognize the milestones achieved by athletes of our country through this campaign. I hope our efforts to celebrate our champions will not only inspire others to give their best but also encourage many young and aspiring athletes to take up Olympic sports in India.”

“Our partnership with PUMA is pivotal in our mission to elevate the capabilities of our athletes. Equipped with PUMA’s top-quality shoes and accessories, our athletes will be primed to compete at the highest level. The IOA is deeply committed to enhancing India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics, and such collaborations are a crucial step towards achieving that goal,” said PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association and renowned former track-and-field athlete.