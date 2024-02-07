comScore

Puma claims relationship with Virat Kohli Is long-standing

The sportswear major confirms that Puma’s partnership with brand ambassador Virat Kohli is alive and kicking.

By  Storyboard18Feb 7, 2024 10:37 PM
Puma has confirmed the same to Storyboard18

Reports of Virat Kohli parting ways with Puma after eight years have surfaced, causing quite a stir and prompting the sportswear major to issue a statement.

Commenting on the floating news about Kohli splitting with Puma, Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of PUMA India said, “PUMA’s relationship with Virat Kohli is long-standing and continues.”

Reports claimed that Kohli was going to end his association with the brand after eight years. The sport star’s association with Puma began with a landmark deal valued at a Rs 110 crores back in 2017. The reports indicated that Kohli is transitioning to a new role as the face of Agilitas Sports Pvt Ltd, company founded by former Puma India Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly.


First Published on Feb 7, 2024 8:56 PM

