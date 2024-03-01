Rise of film-based tourism: Goa and Rajasthan top draws in India. Find out why.

Film-based tourism is on the rise all over the world. In fact, the global film tourism market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 per cent in the coming years. It was valued at USD 68.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 110.79 billion by 2028, as stated in 'Transforming location into vacation – A report on film tourism' by KPMG in India and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

India is one of the largest film producers in the world, and rolls out more than 1,500 movies yearly, with diverse storytelling traditions reflected in its prolific cinematic entertainers. Together, Indian television, cinema and OTT is expected to contribute 57 per cent to the Indian media industry by 2024.

The primary motivation for film tourism is the desire of travelers to connect with the cinematic world, experiencing first-hand the locations, cultures, and landscapes portrayed in their favourite films. This trend has emerged as a niche within the broader tourism industry, fostering economic growth for destinations that leverage their cinematic appeal, as per the report. It adds, integrating cinema with tourism is a way for putting film tourist destinations on the map and generating economic benefits for the local population.

The Media and Entertainment industry in India is expected to reach INR 8,29,390 Crore by 2030. In 2023, the Indian gross box office collection (GBOC) exceeded INR 12,000 Crore. The television, cinema, and OTT platforms share is expected to contribute 57 per cent to the Indian media industry by 2024. Bollywood in Mumbai, is the most prominent segment of the Indian film industry followed by regional film industries, such as Tollywood (telugu), Kollywood (tamil), and others.

The Ramoji Rao film city, known for film production and tourism, witnesses an average footfall of 1,500,000 tourists annually. Such footfall provides employment opportunities for residents in and around the film city’s location. Additionally, it adds to the quantum of business generated, which employs more than 5,0003 employees through its company in India. Another example is Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagri, Mumbai, where the average annual footfall is around 100,000 tourists.

In India, film-induced tourism witnessed a steady increase with a significant rise in the number of international and domestic tourists visiting locations featured in popular films. This prompted the government of India to offer several incentives to encourage film tourism, such as tax rebates and film subsidies to encourage filmmakers to film in India.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan has adopted a strategy that promotes film tourism by providing subsidies of Rs 2 Crore per film for shooting within the state, in addition to waiving all taxes and fees related to filming at any government-owned landmarks, sites, and properties.

The state has seen a significant increase in tourist numbers following or even before the release of popular films, according to the KPMG report. For instance, before the release of Padmaavat, the Chittorgarh Fort where the movie was shot witnessed a record increase in tourism footfall from 40,733 in December 2016 to 81,009 in December 2017 because of huge media coverage.10 Films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bajirao Mastani, which featured Udaipur and other locations, contributed to a noticeable uptick in tourism related revenue. Hotels, local businesses, and the service industry in these areas increased earnings, with increasing hospitality sector revenues in the years following major film releases.

The growth in film tourism led to the Creation of new jobs, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors. Guided tours, cultural performances, and souvenir shops around popular filming locations employed thousands, providing a significant boost to local employment. The report also states that there has also been a marked increase in international tourists, drawn by the allure of film locations.

The success of film tourism in Rajasthan underscores the importance of strategic marketing and promotional efforts by its state tourism department. To accommodate the growing number of visitors, there has also been an emphasis on improving infrastructure around key film tourism sites, including better transportation, visitor facilities, and digital engagement tools. Highlighting film locations in tourism campaigns can also attract both domestic and international tourists.

Goa

Goa has long been a favoured destination for directors and filmmakers due to its scenic beauty, rich cultural heritage, and the distinctive fusion of Portuguese and Indian influences. The well-known Parra Road in Goa has gained the moniker ‘Dear Zindagi Road’ due to its association with an iconic scene from the movie. The economic survey of Goa highlights the significant contribution of the tourism sector to the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). In 2020-21, tourism contributed around 16 per cent to the state GDP and supported over 40 per cent of jobs and livelihood opportunities. While this encompasses various tourism related activities, the film industry's contribution to local job Creation is evident, particularly in sectors like hospitality and services.

The report highlights that Goa exemplifies best practices in film tourism, highlighting the significance of adopting a comprehensive and sustainable strategy in developing this specialised industry. The state has enhanced the efficiency of acquiring permits for film shoots, simplifying the process for both local and international filmmakers seeking to film in Goa. This initiative has resulted in an increase in productions selecting Goa as their filming destination, consequently stimulating growth in film tourism, as per the KPMG report. Furthermore, the state actively promotes a diverse array of locations, ranging from its renowned beaches to lesser-explored inland areas, showcasing the breadth of Goa's offerings beyond its popular tourist attractions.

Uttar Pradesh