            

Shipway and India Post expand e-commerce reach to remote areas

The collaboration aims to benefit service providers that fall under the umbrella of the BFSI industry, who can now avail the facility of delivering sensitive items and financial documents within the weight slab of 250 gm.

By  Storyboard18Dec 26, 2024 4:01 PM
The partnership will provide last-mile delivery services beyond large cities, enabling online sellers and D2C brands to access India Post’s extensive network of about 1,59,000 post offices across the nation. (Representative Image: Bastian Riccardi via Unsplash)

Shipway, the logistics aggregation arm of Unicommerce, has partnered with India Post to enhance the last-mile delivery services for e-commerce brands and retail companies, ensuring seamless deliveries to remote locations. Unicommerce recently acquired a 42.76% stake in Shipway.

The partnership will provide last-mile delivery services beyond large cities, enabling online sellers and D2C brands to access India Post’s extensive network of about 1,59,000 post offices across the nation. This will enable sellers to ship to remote locations and cater to the consumer demand across regions where currently no service provider operates.

Talking about the recent development, Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce said, “With our entry into the courier aggregation market, we are focused on extending our services to the remote parts of the country. With India Post, we shall enable sellers to penetrate beyond large cities and metropolitans, serving demand from across the hinterland of India.”

Gaurav Gupta, Co-Founder of Shipway, mentioned, “We are thrilled to partner with India Post to extend the reach of our shipments across the length and breadth of the country. As part of a bigger picture in the entire e-commerce enablement space, this integration adds to our capabilities in making e-commerce more accessible to the far-flung audience beyond tier 2 cities.


First Published on Dec 26, 2024 4:01 PM

