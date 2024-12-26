Shipway and India Post expand e-commerce reach to remote areas

Shipway, the logistics aggregation arm of Unicommerce, has partnered with India Post to enhance the last-mile delivery services for e-commerce brands and retail companies, ensuring seamless deliveries to remote locations. Unicommerce recently acquired a 42.76% stake in Shipway.

The partnership will provide last-mile delivery services beyond large cities, enabling online sellers and D2C brands to access India Post’s extensive network of about 1,59,000 post offices across the nation. This will enable sellers to ship to remote locations and cater to the consumer demand across regions where currently no service provider operates.

The collaboration aims to benefit service providers that fall under the umbrella of the BFSI industry, who can now avail the facility of delivering sensitive items and financial documents within the weight slab of 250 gm.

Talking about the recent development, Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce said, “With our entry into the courier aggregation market, we are focused on extending our services to the remote parts of the country. With India Post, we shall enable sellers to penetrate beyond large cities and metropolitans, serving demand from across the hinterland of India.”