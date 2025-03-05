Suniel Shetty-backed Aquatein on lookout for 'mid-sized' creative agency

Actor Suniel Shetty-backed Aquatein is looking for a mid-sized creative agency to help it elevate its storytelling across digital and offline platforms, co-founder Mitisha Mehta told Storyboard18. "The scope of work includes brand campaigns, content creation, social media management, and influencer partnerships. We are primarily seeking a creative agency rather than a traditional media agency. A mid-size account is of preference, given Aquatein's ambitious plans for expansion and product launches in the coming years," she said.

The protein water brand's performance marketing is currently handled by Looqus Media, who have played a critical role in optimising the brand's digital campaigns and ensuring measurable ROI.

In terms of marketing, the brand follows a strategic and data-driven marketing approach, ensuring that Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC), Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), and Average Order Value (AOV) stay within predefined parameters. The brand plans to broaden its target audience with the introduction of a new product line catering to different fitness and lifestyle needs. Aquatein aims to maintain a 1:3 ROAS while implementing strategies to increase brand visibility and customer engagement through experiential marketing, influencer collaborations, and direct-to-customer initiatives.

To take this growth further, it is currently in advanced conversations with investors to close the current fundraise at a $10.9 million valuation. This fundraise will steer growth and expansion in the domestic and international markets as the brand garners demand across.

(L-R) Mitisha Mehta, co-founder, Aquatein; Suniel Shetty; Ananth Prabhala, co-founder, Aquatein

"We are currently in the discussion phase of raising fresh funds. This funding will be used to fuel the brand's rapid growth trajectory, enhancing the existing manufacturing capabilities, and meet the increasing demand from both domestic and international markets. The funds will also be allocated towards product innovation, marketing, and expanding offline distribution channels," she shared.

Additionally, it is gearing up to launch a new product, entering the space of female wellness.

Aquatein's most recent funding round was in FY23, during which actor and producer Suniel Shetty came on board when the company was valued at Rs 50 crore. The actor plays a multifaceted role in the brand's journey, serving as an advisor, investor, and brand ambassador.

In the last financial year, the brand clocked a revenue of approximately Rs 8 crore, driven by the rising demand for convenient, on-the-go protein solutions. The brand's growth is primarily fuelled by consistent expansion across both offline and online channels, increased consumer awareness around protein consumption, and a steadfast focus on customer retention.

"Aquatein's commitment to product innovation and quality has built a loyal customer base, which continues to grow. Additionally, the brand is actively working on expanding its footprint, tapping into newer global markets, further accelerating its growth," said Mehta.

The brand's approach to protein-based hydration has allowed it to carve a unique niche in the wellness and fitness market. Aquatein has been rapidly scaling its presence across both domestic and international markets and is on track to cross the Rs 50 crore revenue mark by the end of FY26, solidifying its position as a category leader.

Currently, the sales split between offline and online channels stands at approximately 60% offline and 40% online. Its offline presence through retail partnerships and fitness centers has been a key driver of growth, while its e-commerce platform and D2C channels continue to gain significant traction as consumer preferences evolve rapidly.

According to Mehta, a woman entrepreneur and leader- who has transitioned from a marketing and creative role to leading a business, women bring a unique blend of intuitiveness, logic, and emotional intelligence to leadership roles, making them highly effective decision-makers.