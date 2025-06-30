HUL hikes influencer spends by 40%, ropes in 12,000 creators in FY25

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has ramped up its digital media investment to drive "social-first" demand generation. The maker of Dove, Horlicks, and Lifebuoy brands increased its influencer spending by 40% (approx.) in fiscal year 2025.

In a video message, Rohit Jawa, Managing director and CEO of HUL said, "We have significantly ramped up our digital media investments to drive social-first demand generation and amplified our influencer spends by circa 40% to increase impact generated by engagement and digital awareness of our brands".

HUL has over 12,000 influencers with whom the company collaborates with its 50-plus brands across 15 categories. Last year, the company had a roster of 700 influencers--1,614% rise year-on-year.

"We have a roster of 12,000+ influencers with whom we engage on influencer campaigns," the company said.

According to the company, the in-house tool uses category-specific data to customize media spending across platforms for different brands and consumer cohorts.

"To connect with this group of digital native consumers, we are adopting a social-first approach in our marketing and creating engaging content," HUL mentioned in its annual report.

The company cut its advertising and promotional expenses by 5.5% in FY25 year-on-year. The FMCG major adex stood at Rs 6,028 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 6,380 crore in FY24.

HUL has also stepped up its investment in the 'Channel of the future' as consumer prefers shopping from quick commerce platforms. According to Jawa, HUL doubled its assortment to meet the diverse needs on these platforms.

Additionally, HUL is also accelerating the future-proofing of its portfolio as fiscal 2025 witnessed subdued demand trends.

The FMCG brand launched its ASPIRE strategy last year that pushes for building for the future amid the opportunities.

"We look forward to unlocking access to brands that are the sweet spots of the premiumisation," according to HUL.