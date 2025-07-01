            
In Photos: Policymakers, stakeholders map a digital entertainment future at DES 2025

At the Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit in New Delhi, policymakers and industry leaders outlined how talent, technology, and governance will drive India’s bid for global leadership in digital entertainment.

By  Storyboard18Jul 1, 2025 9:12 AM
(Clockwise): Independent legal advisor Gowree Gokhale with industry experts; Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Directorate General of Information & PR, Maharashtra; and Storyboard18's Imran Fazal with industry experts

At a time when India is seeking a larger role in the global entertainment economy, policymakers and industry leaders gathered in New Delhi last week to chart a path forward. The Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit, held on June 27 at The Leela Palace, convened government officials and business executives to outline India’s ambitions in digital entertainment, emphasizing the convergence of talent, technology, and governance as the drivers of growth. The event, reflecting the ambitions set at the government’s World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), drew a roster of industry luminaries who shared insights on the opportunities and challenges shaping India’s digital future.

images.storyboard18.com

- L Murugan, Minister of State for I&B and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India discussed on 'Empowering Bharat Through Digital Entertainment'.

images.storyboard18.com

- (From left to right) Ananay Jain, Partner, Grant Thornton; Piyush Kumar, Founder & CEO, Rooter; and Shivani Jha, Founder, EPWA spoke on 'Responsible Digital Entertainment'

images.storyboard18.com

- Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Directorate General of Information & PR, Maharashtra discusses on 'Role of States in promoting gaming industry'

images.storyboard18.com

- Minister Murugan captured having a light hearted moment with MC Sarangan, Member, Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority

images.storyboard18.com

- (From left to right) Harnit Khatri, gaming influencer; Tanmay Singh, Esports athlete and influencer; and Mehek Sayed (Miz), gaming influencer touched upon 'Gaming and the creator economy' with CNN-News18's news anchor Toya Singh

images.storyboard18.com

- Rohit Gupta, CEO & Founder, Dream Game Studios

images.storyboard18.com

- (From left to right) Gopal Jain, senior counsel; Dhruv Garg, gaming and tech lawyer; Nandan Kamath, Principal Lawyer, LawNK; and Rakesh Maheshwari, former senior director, Meity conversed on 'Effective regulatory structure for online gaming in India' with independent legal advisor Gowree Gokhale


