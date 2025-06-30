ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri draws Rs 26.66 crore salary in FY25, employee remuneration up 5%

ITC Limited Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri's annual salary increased by 1.94% in fiscal year 2025. However, the average remuneration of employees increased by 5% in the same fiscal.

According to the annual report of ITC Ltd, Puri received a paycheck of Rs 26.66 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 25.17 crore in the fiscal 2024.

The ratio of remuneration to median remuneration witnessed a year-on-year decline. In FY25, Puri's ratio of remuneration to median remuneration of all ITC employees stood at 377:1 compared to 401:1 in FY24. Notably, ITC's permanent employee count dropped by 11.4% year-on-year in FY25.

The FMCG giant's permanent employees count dropped from 24,567 in FY24 to 22,041 as of March 31, 2025.

ITC has cut the remuneration of all its Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs), such as the Chairman, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Non-Executive Director, Independent Director, and Executive Vice President, by 11% in FY25. ITC had a total of 22 KMPs as of March 31, 2025.

Puri's basic salary stood at Rs 3.5 crore, while prerequisites and other benefits scaled up by 27.3% to Rs 73.46 lakh in FY25 YoY. Whereas, his performance bonus remained flat at Rs 21.3 crore in financial year 2025.

Meanwhile, ITC's rival firm Hindustan Unilever disbursed a remuneration of Rs 23.23 crore to the CEO and Managing Director, marking a 3.75% increase.

Jawa's salary package included a base salary of Rs 3.65 crore, allowances totaling Rs 11.45 crore, a performance bonus of Rs 3.78 crore, and long-term incentives valued at Rs 2.76 crore.

In contrast, Nestlé India's outgoing CMD Suresh Narayanan's total remuneration stood at Rs 23.4 crore for FY25. While, the incoming chairman, Manish Tiwary earned an annual pay of nearly Rs 3 crore in the same period.