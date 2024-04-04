The Good Glamm Group ventures into the US; partners with Serena Williams's cosmetics brand Wyn Beauty

Amazon-backed homegrown content-to-commerce company The Good Glamm Group is venturing into the US market through a joint venture with tennis ace Serena Williams’ cosmetics brand Wyn Beauty.

The clean beauty brand will be available on digital platforms and America's largest beauty retailer Ulta across 685 stores and select Sephora stores. The products will be available at the brand’s direct-to-consumer platform—wynbeauty.com. The brand will remain focused on the U.S. market before foraying into India and other global markets in 12 months.

"It's a dream come true. Serena is beyond a celebrity. She is an inspiration. A true icon. The JV came about because of our audacious vision and dream: can there be a global beauty company coming out of India? If we want to be a global beauty company, we should be able to make a dent in the U.S. market,” said Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group to CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview.

Williams, founder and entrepreneur said, "I'm so excited to introduce WYN Beauty to the world."

She added, “To me, beauty has always been about self-expression and stepping into the best version of myself. Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world.”

“The vision for the products are a reflection of Serena. She has been poetry in motion on the court and that's how she visualized her make-up line as well,” said Sanghvi.

They said both parties are very closely involved in every aspect of the brand - from brand and product development to GTM distribution, supply chain and other functions.