Good Glamm Group collaborates with Shoppers Stop to provide new omni-channel experience

The Good Glamm Group’s portfolio brand, MyGlamm looks to deepen its roots in the retail space through a collaboration with Shoppers Stop for the launch of MyGlamm POUT by Karan Johar, a makeup collection that will exclusively be available across all Shoppers Stop retail outlets.

The debut of MyGlamm's POUT collection by Karan Johar at Shoppers Stop has initiated conversations between the entities, exploring collaboration possibilities across various facets of their businesses. The expanded collaboration once in place, would enhance shopping experiences both offline and online.

The parties are discussing the possibility of Good Glamm Group leveraging Shoppers Stop's established offline presence for similar opportunities, while Shoppers Stop is expected to gain a foothold through the Good Glamm Group's online presence with their content-creator-commerce-community flywheel leveraging the Group’s 200 million monthly active users and generating over 4.5 billion monthly organic impressions.

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., Good Glamm Group said, "We are excited to collaborate with Shoppers Stop for the launch of MyGlamm's POUT collection by Karan Johar at Shoppers Stop. We look forward to expanding this collaboration subsequently to other products to tap into a broad consumer base leveraging Shoppers Stop's well-established offline presence and elevate the overall shopping experience, while at the same time Shoppers Stop would be able to leverage Good Glamm Group's content-to-commerce flywheel to further establish its digital presence. The collaboration once expanded is expected to bridge the gap between online and offline shopping and bring digital shopping experiences into physical stores. We anticipate reaching a wider audience and are eager to enrich the makeup journey for our customers throughout India in association with Shoppers Stop."