Thums Up launches Toofan campaign for ICC T20 World Cup

Thums Up, India has launched Toofan: the Thums up branded exclusive chartered plane as part of its latest campaign, ’World Cup ka Toofani Tour’ to the ICC T20 World Cup. The campaign features Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag, encouraging consumers to scan a Thums up pack and get a chance to win a seat on Toofan.

Alongside the Toofani tour, Thums Up will engage fans cheering for Team India at home by giving away Indian jerseys every hour, plus other exciting prizes. The campaign will be featured prominently on all packs sized 500 ml and above, offering meticulously curated experiences beyond live cricket action.

Talking about the campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia said, “We are thrilled to unveil the 'World Cup ka Toofani Tour' campaign, to elevate fan experiences at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies. With the launch of the exclusive Thums Up branded plane, we're furthering our endeavour to redefine sports excitement and engagement, crafting unparalleled memories for cricket lovers."

Commenting on the campaign Virender Sehwag said, “I am delighted to extend my partnership with Thums Up. With each passing year, Thums Up is setting a new benchmark in fan engagement, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to fueling the fervor of cricket enthusiasts. The 'World Cup ka Toofani Tour' offers fans an unparalleled experience to the West Indies, in a Thums Up Chartered plane, to immerse themselves in the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup all the way to West Indies.”