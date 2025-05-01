Adobe announces strategic initiatives to fuel creativity in India

Today, at the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), Adobe announced a series of strategic initiatives in support of the India Government’s Create in India, Create for the World vision to fuel the country’s growing creator economy.

Adobe unveiled new collaborations with WAVES Bazaar, partnerships with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology, Tata Consultancy Services Interactive, and Accenture - all focused on equipping the next generation of Indian creators with the power of Adobe’s industry-leading creative tools.

“India is a global powerhouse of innovation and creativity. We commend the Government of India and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for organizing WAVES and bringing together leaders, creators, investors and innovators to shape the future of creativity in India. Adobe is excited to accelerate its support of India’s creator economy through our world-leading technology and localized initiatives that enable Creativity for All,” said Abhigyan Modi, Adobe’s India country manager and senior vice president for Document Cloud.

“We are living in the Golden Age of creativity, enabled by technological advances over the past 40 years. Every disruptive technology - from the PC, web and mobile to cloud computing, social and Artificial Intelligence - has spurred tremendous innovation and growth for businesses and economies around the world.”

“India has become an incubator for the transformative power of technology, leading the way in mobile, digital payments, cloud computing and AI. The era of AI is unlocking new levels of creativity, new business models and workflows, and with an AI-enabled workforce, India is well positioned at the centre of this global evolution,” said Modi.

For over four decades, Adobe has been at the forefront of empowering creativity for All and building innovative digital experiences that enable billions around the world to tell their stories, promote their passions and grow their businesses. In India, that investment spans more than 25 years. India is now home to Adobe’s largest workforce outside the U.S., with over 8,500 employees across five campuses and a new 12-floor office tower in Bangalore, serving as a global hub for innovation and growth. Adobe plans to further its expansion in India by adding a new office site by early 2026. Located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, this will be Adobe’s third campus in the state.

Adobe is also engaging with the India Government in the development of important policies that govern the safe and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence, including transparency of digital content and protecting the livelihood of creators.

At WAVES, Adobe is announcing a series of strategic initiatives:

·Expanding Reach and Capabilities of Adobe Express: Over the past year, Adobe Express, the quick and easy content creation app, has tripled the number of monthly active users in India, making creativity accessible to everyone. To further support local creators, Express offers features in 8 Indian languages, bringing the power of generative AI and linguistic diversity to millions. In addition, Adobe plans to deliver 1 million new localized Express templates and will offer lower pricing plans specifically tailormade to drive adoption in the Indian market.

·Partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Adobe and Tata Consultancy Services are partnering to launch a new AI-powered Creative Experience Studio (ACES) for the India market. Combining Adobe’s technology and AI capabilities with the expertise of TCS Interactive – the digital services business of TCS that blends systems, strategy, and storytelling to engineer creativity for brands – ACES aims to deliver culturally relevant, high-impact content, and personalized marketing experiences. It will be designed to help businesses and public sector enterprises engage their target audiences with greater impact, speed and scale.

·New collaboration with Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT): Adobe and IICT are collaborating to advance digital creativity and innovation in education. As part of its strategic collaboration, Adobe will make a range of investments in IICT including free access to Adobe Creative Cloud for students, curriculum development, faculty enablement and training and student mentorship.

·New accenture partnership: Adobe has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Accenture to upskill students from 50+ design institutes in India, including the formation of an advisory board to provide internships and employment opportunities to skilled youth. The proposal also includes supporting the establishment of creativity clubs and hubs in PM SHRI schools, as well as in state and central government schools, to promote innovation and creative learning.

·New collaboration with WAVES: Adobe is working with WAVES to equip creators with access to digital and creative tools. As part of its partnership with WAVES Bazaar, the global e-marketplace launched by the Government to connect India’s vast creative talent pool with international markets, Adobe will offer discounted Creative Cloud subscriptions to help thousands of sellers elevate their marketing with standout creative content. Adobe will also provide India’s best creative talent from the Creatosphere challenge with access to its industry-leading creative products.

This builds on new technology updates and investments in India:

·Digital creativity & AI skills in K-12: Adobe is working with India’s Ministry of Education to integrate digital creativity and AI skills in PM SHRI and CBSE schools by deploying premium licenses of Adobe Express for Education along with training for teachers and students, completely free of cost. Some prestigious partner schools include the vast network of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Army Public Schools and Reliance Foundation Schools across the country.

·Adobe creative educator program: Adobe is training and certifying school teachers helping them meet their Continuous Professional Development (CPD) goals as a part of India’s progressive National Education Policy (NEP). These programs empower teachers to become creators proficient in digital creativity and AI skills for producing lesson plans, worksheets and student assignments independently.

·New Agentic AI capabilities: Adobe is integrating Agentic AI directly into Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Acrobat with new innovations set to give creators more control and free them to spend more time on the work they love — whether that’s creativity, analysis or collaboration.

·New Firefly Web app, image, and video models: Recently, Adobe unveiled the new Firefly Image Model 4 and Firefly Video Model, as well as the new Adobe Firefly app coming soon, which integrates Adobe’s commercially safe models and additional models from partners like Google and OpenAI. Adobe Firefly models, which have generated over 22 billion stunning images, videos, audio, and vectors globally, are now delivering advanced AI capabilities like Text to Image, Text to Video, and Image to Video. Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra will offer designers exceptional detail and realism.