      Ashwini Vaishnaw calls for rethinking how digital media platforms should be held accountable for content

      Ashwini Vaishnaw pointed out the lack of verification on digital platforms, where anyone can publish content without accountability. “Since the platforms do not verify whatever is posted on those platforms, who will take the responsibility for the content which is published on the platforms?” he asked.

      By  CNBC - TV18Nov 18, 2024 8:33 AM
      Ashwini Vaishnaw also touched on the social consequences of this issue, noting that many riots, acts of terrorism, and threats to democratic processes have been exacerbated by platforms failing to take responsibility for the content they host. (Image source: CNBC-TV18)

      Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Saturday, November 16, reiterated the need for digital media platforms to take responsibility for limiting fake news. While speaking on the occasion of National Press Day, Vaishnaw said, “The first challenge is the challenge of fake news and disinformation.”

      Vaishnaw pointed out the lack of verification on digital platforms, where anyone can publish content without accountability. “Since the platforms do not verify whatever is posted on those platforms, who will take the responsibility for the content which is published on the platforms?” he asked.

      The I&B minister questioned the relevance of the 'safe harbour' construct, which was developed in the 1990s. “This is a debate which is right now happening in many parts of the world,” he remarked, stressing the importance of rethinking how platforms should be held accountable for the content they allow to spread.

      Vaishnaw also touched on the social consequences of this issue, noting that many riots, acts of terrorism, and threats to democratic processes have been exacerbated by platforms failing to take responsibility for the content they host. “It is well known today that many riots, including some in the developed world, many acts of terrorism, many in the rich world, and the currency democratic processes, including many instances in the developed world,” he said.

      He suggested that platforms must assume more responsibility, particularly in a country as diverse as India. “With our diverse society, we have to be extractive. Therefore, when the circumstances are different, shouldn’t there be a different metric for the platform? Shouldn’t there be more responsibility on the platform?” he questioned.

      Vaishnav also addressed the issue of algorithmic bias, noting that platforms prioritise content that incites strong reactions, regardless of factual accuracy. He warned that this could have serious consequences. "In a country as diverse as India, misinformation and such algorithmic bias can have serious social consequences. We have seen this in multiple instances," he said.

      The minister also stressed the financial challenges traditional media faces as consumption shifts from conventional news to digital platforms. He expressed concern over the undermining of significant investments made by media in editorial processes and news verification due to the disproportionate bargaining power of digital platforms. Additionally, he raised concerns about AI's impact on intellectual property rights, questioning whether creators are being fairly compensated or acknowledged for their work.


      First Published on Nov 18, 2024 8:33 AM

