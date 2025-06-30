Gen Z’s new rules of travel include 7% more solo trips, 10% more UPI payments

Gen Z in India is rewriting the travel rulebook — choosing solo adventures, flexible payments, and social-media-inspired itineraries. Cleartrip, a Flipkart company and one of India’s fastest-growing online travel technology platforms, has released new data that offers a window into this emerging cohort’s evolving travel habits.

According to Cleartrip’s latest Gen Z Travel Report, younger travellers aren’t just booking trips—they’re curating highly personalised experiences that reflect independence, convenience, and digital-first choices.

“Gen Z travellers are rewriting the rules of travel. For them, it’s not just a break, but a lifestyle choice and form of self-expression,” a Cleartrip spokesperson said.

1. Solo Travel is on the Rise Cleartrip’s data shows Gen Z is 7% more likely to choose solo trips compared to other age groups. This marks a sharp shift from traditional family-driven holidays where choices and budgets were shared. Today’s younger travellers are heading to offbeat, experience-driven destinations—choosing adventure, nature, and quiet over sightseeing tours.

2. Digital-First, Flexible Payments Gen Z’s independent streak shows up in how they pay. They use UPI 10% more often than other age groups, and over 10% prefer EMI-based travel payments, indicating an aspirational mindset: they want comfort and luxury, but on their own financial terms.

3. Convenience Matters Meal-attached bookings are becoming more popular among Gen Z, highlighting a demand for hassle-free, full-service experiences that make travel smoother and more comfortable.

4. Flexibility and Value are Top Priorities Flexible options like Cleartrip’s ClearChoice are particularly popular with Gen Z travellers, who value spontaneity and the freedom to change plans. They're also about 1 in 10 more likely to redeem reward points like SuperCoins and use travel coupons 1.5 times more often than other age groups, showing a keen eye for value.

5. Instagram is the New Travel Agent Nearly 80% of Gen Z travellers decide on destinations after watching Instagram videos, making short-form social content their primary travel guide. This underscores their appetite for highly visual, peer-driven, and instantly shareable travel inspiration.