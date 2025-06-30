            
Gen Z’s new rules of travel include 7% more solo trips, 10% more UPI payments

According to Cleartrip’s latest Gen Z Travel Report, younger travellers aren’t just booking trips—they’re curating highly personalised experiences that reflect independence, convenience, and digital-first choices.

By  Storyboard18Jun 30, 2025 4:11 PM
Gen Z in India is rewriting the travel rulebook — choosing solo adventures, flexible payments, and social-media-inspired itineraries. Cleartrip, a Flipkart company and one of India’s fastest-growing online travel technology platforms, has released new data that offers a window into this emerging cohort’s evolving travel habits.

“Gen Z travellers are rewriting the rules of travel. For them, it’s not just a break, but a lifestyle choice and form of self-expression,” a Cleartrip spokesperson said.

1. Solo Travel is on the Rise Cleartrip’s data shows Gen Z is 7% more likely to choose solo trips compared to other age groups. This marks a sharp shift from traditional family-driven holidays where choices and budgets were shared. Today’s younger travellers are heading to offbeat, experience-driven destinations—choosing adventure, nature, and quiet over sightseeing tours.

2. Digital-First, Flexible Payments Gen Z’s independent streak shows up in how they pay. They use UPI 10% more often than other age groups, and over 10% prefer EMI-based travel payments, indicating an aspirational mindset: they want comfort and luxury, but on their own financial terms.

3. Convenience Matters Meal-attached bookings are becoming more popular among Gen Z, highlighting a demand for hassle-free, full-service experiences that make travel smoother and more comfortable.

4. Flexibility and Value are Top Priorities Flexible options like Cleartrip’s ClearChoice are particularly popular with Gen Z travellers, who value spontaneity and the freedom to change plans. They're also about 1 in 10 more likely to redeem reward points like SuperCoins and use travel coupons 1.5 times more often than other age groups, showing a keen eye for value.

5. Instagram is the New Travel Agent Nearly 80% of Gen Z travellers decide on destinations after watching Instagram videos, making short-form social content their primary travel guide. This underscores their appetite for highly visual, peer-driven, and instantly shareable travel inspiration.

Together, these trends paint a portrait of a generation that isn’t just travelling more—it’s travelling differently. For Gen Z, trips are about self-expression, personal freedom, and digital convenience. As brands like Cleartrip adapt to these preferences, the future of Indian travel is set to look increasingly solo, flexible, and tailored to the individual.


First Published on Jun 30, 2025 4:11 PM

