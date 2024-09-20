            
      • Home
      • digital
      • centre-proposes-new-and-stricter-anti-tobacco-regulations-for-online-content-platforms-42771

      Centre proposes new and stricter anti-tobacco regulations for online content platforms

      The anti-tobacco regulations will also include video-on-demand services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Centre has opened a 30-day public consultation period for individuals and organisations to submit feedback.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 20, 2024 9:36 AM
      Centre proposes new and stricter anti-tobacco regulations for online content platforms
      The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare made the draft announcement on September 13, 2024, seeking to amend the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Rules, 2024. (Representative Image: Mathew MacQuarrie via Unsplash)

      Centre has introduced new draft regulations to enforce stricter anti-tobacco messaging on online curated content (OCC) platforms. This includes video-on-demand services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

      The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare made the draft announcement on September 13, 2024, seeking to amend the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Rules, 2024.

      It has opened a 30-day public consultation period for individuals and organisations to submit feedback.

      In a move to intensify its anti-tobacco campaign, the government has said that the proposed rules will require OCC platforms to include non-skippable anti-tobacco health spots, lasting a minimum of 30 seconds, at the beginning and midway through any content that features tobacco use.

      It also mandated that a 20-second audio-visual disclaimer warning about the dangers of tobacco use, be shown at the start of the content. For scenes that specifically feature smoking or tobacco consumption, static anti-tobacco warnings will need to be displayed throughout.

      The said rules will apply to all released from September 1, 2023.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 20, 2024 9:36 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      E-comm boom fails to deter big brands from investing in brick-and-mortar stores

      E-comm boom fails to deter big brands from investing in brick-and-mortar stores

      How it Works

      Most Valuable Brands: Zomato fastest riser, 100% growth in brand value in Kantar's BrandZ report

      Most Valuable Brands: Zomato fastest riser, 100% growth in brand value in Kantar's BrandZ report

      How it Works

      Santosh Desai calls out ICICI Bank for “terrible experience”

      Santosh Desai calls out ICICI Bank for “terrible experience”

      How it Works

      Breaking: Major IPTV piracy ring busted in Dubai following Disney Star complaint

      Breaking: Major IPTV piracy ring busted in Dubai following Disney Star complaint

      Advertising

      Google wins court case against $1.66 billion EU antitrust fine

      Google wins court case against $1.66 billion EU antitrust fine

      Digital

      Instagram moves to protect teens with default private accounts amid criticism

      Instagram moves to protect teens with default private accounts amid criticism

      Agency News

      Schbang acquires Dutch design agency Addikt to form combined entity with turnover Rs 300 cr

      Schbang acquires Dutch design agency Addikt to form combined entity with turnover Rs 300 cr