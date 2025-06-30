Havas Media Network's Arena India bags the integrated media mandate for realme

ADVERTISEMENT
Arena India, a part of Havas Media Network India, has won the integrated media mandate for smartphone brand realme. The mandate was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch. The mandate will be managed out of the agency’s Gurugram office.
With this win, Arena India has not only retained its existing business with realme but has also expanded the partnership to include the full-funnel integrated mandate spanning traditional, digital, and strategic partnerships.
Arena India, led by Manish Sharma, president – Arena India, offers focused, agile, and ROI-driven media strategies tailored for high-growth brands in the digital-first economy.
Zhang Tao, marketing head, realme, said, "We’re excited to deepen our association with Arena India and Havas Media Network. Their understanding of our brand’s ambition, consumer-first mindset, and ability to deliver innovative, converged solutions at scale made them the right choice. As realme continues to grow its footprint in India, we look forward to a partnership that builds strong brand narratives and drives business outcomes.”
Mohit Joshi, chief executing officer, Havas Media Network India, added, "realme is a powerful and progressive brand, and we are proud to take our partnership to the next level. Arena India’s integrated approach and sharp media thinking have been key to this win. This expansion reinforces our commitment to driving scale and effectiveness for one of India’s most dynamic tech brands."
Uday Mohan, chief operating officer, Havas Media, said, "This is a significant win for us not only in terms of scale but also in terms of strategic importance. It demonstrates our ability to stay ahead of the curve with connected solutions, backed by data intelligence and category expertise. The mandate reflects our growing strength in managing complex, multi-platform mandates in a competitive landscape."