CXO Moves: Exec movements across Mercedes-Benz India, WPP Media, Bajaj Consumer Care, Prada, P&G India and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Brendon Sissing
Previous: Head - financial services, Mercedes-Benz
Present: Vice president - sales and marketing, Mercedes-Benz India
Brendon Sissing has been named vice president - sales and marketing of Mercedes-Benz India. At Mercedes-Benz Financial Services South Africa, Pretoria, Sissing provided leadership and strategic direction for the Credit Operations function.
He was responsible for identifying and prioritizing processes, policies and performance. Sissing oversaw national sales, responsible for financing cars and trucks in Mercedes-Benz Financial Services South Africa.
Naveen Pandey
Previous: CEO, Unibic Foods India
Present: MD, Bajaj Consumer Care
Bajaj Consumer Care has named Naveen Pandey as the managing director. He has worked across Asian Paints, PepsiCo and Marico.
Sindhuja Rai
Previous: CEO, APAC, Wavemaker
Present: Chief client officer, APMEA, WPP Media
WPP Media has appointed Sindhuja Rai as chief client officer. She has held stints across Mondelez International, IPG, Publicis and Havas.
Gaurav Bhartia
Previous: Lead - Sales Finance, P&G India
Present: CFO, P&G Hygiene and Health Care
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care has appointed Gaurav Bhartia as the chief financial officer, effective July 1, 2025. Bhartia succeeds Mrinalini Srinivasan, who tendered her resignation in order to pursue other interests outside the company.
Bhartia currently leads sales finance for P&G India. He has a diverse experience spanning over a decade with P&G, across multiple categories and markets.
Sandipan Bhattacharyya
Previous: Managing director and chief creative officer, South Asia, Grey Group
Present: Head - Creative, Monks India
S4 Capital’s Monks India has appointed Sandipan Bhattacharyya as head - creative. He has worked across Saatchi & Saatchi, Enterprise Nexus and BBDO.
Gianfranco D'Attis
Previous: CEO, Prada
Prada has announced that its CEO Gianfranco D'Attis will step down at the end of June. The reins will temporarily pass to Prada Group CEO Andrea Guerra, who will take over brand leadership on an interim basis, stated a Reuters report.
D’Attis has worked across IWC Schaffhausen, Chloe, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and Christian Dior Couture.
Molly Jaiswal
Previous: Deputy vice president, Impresario Handmade Restaurants
Present: Head of marketing - PCDR, Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality
Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality has appointed Molly Jaiswal in a new role. Jaiswal has worked across Kamal Group, Agni Jewels, Future Group India, Ola etc.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy