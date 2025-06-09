            
Neeraj Mittal to continue additional charge as MeitY secretary

Mittal will hold the additional charge till June 11, 2025, during the period of absence on leave of S. Krishnan, IAS.

By  Storyboard18Jun 9, 2025 6:55 PM
As the secretary of DoT, Mittal has been at the forefront of India’s telecom reforms, including the rollout of 5G, spectrum management and boosting indigenous manufacturing.

Neeraj Mittal, IAS, currently serving as Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has been appointed for the continuation of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), by the competent authority.

Mittal will hold the additional charge till June 11, 2025, during the period of absence on leave of S. Krishnan, IAS.

This extension ensures continuity in leadership at a time when both digital infrastructure and electronic governance initiatives are at a critical juncture. As the secretary of DoT, Mittal has been at the forefront of India’s telecom reforms, including the rollout of 5G, spectrum management and boosting indigenous manufacturing.

His temporary dual role is expected to further aid synergy between the telecom and digital technology policy arms of the government.

S. Krishnan, a senior IAS officer, has been on leave since earlier this year. The government is yet to announce his return or a full-time replacement.


First Published on Jun 9, 2025 6:55 PM

