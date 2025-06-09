Coffee Raves brew a new morning culture in Indian cities

ADVERTISEMENT
A new social trend is gaining traction across Indian metros — and it starts with espresso, not alcohol. Known as "coffee raves", these daytime dance gatherings are transforming cafés into makeshift clubs, where the music is loud, the mood is energetic, and the buzz comes from caffeine rather than cocktails.
Originating in European coffee houses and bakeries — notably in cities like London and Amsterdam — the trend found its way to New York before filtering into India’s urban landscape. Now, cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Surat, Indore, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Nagpur are embracing the concept.
Coffee raves typically feature DJs spinning upbeat electronic music in coffee shops during the day, creating a vibrant but alcohol-free party atmosphere. Videos of these events — DJs performing behind espresso machines, crowds dancing with lattes in hand — are increasingly populating social media reels.
One of the key figures driving this culture in India is DJ Tanishq, whose “More Coffee More Rave” tour has reimagined cafés in Indore and Gurugram as energetic dance venues. His focus is firmly on music and connection, with no alcohol, bouncers or velvet ropes — making the events accessible to everyone, from teenagers to teetotalers.
During these raves, the coffee bar often doubles as a DJ console, and baristas serve espresso shots mid-set to fuel the dance floor. The result is a welcoming space where music and community take precedence, minus the pressure and overstimulation of traditional nightclubs.
As India’s nightlife continues to evolve, coffee raves represent a shift in how people socialise — favouring meaningful, energising experiences over late-night excess. Whether you’re an early bird, a music enthusiast or simply caffeine-curious, this might just be the morning movement to get behind.