Fad to full-time: HCLTech seeks marketing leader specialising in AI

AI in marketing is no longer an isolated case study or a gimmicky fad, it is now a full fledged job and companies are recruiting specialists for it. Not engineers specialising in AI but marketers specialising in the subject. HCLTech is in the market for an AI leader in their global marketing team. This is the first time the IT company is looking to recruit in this role.

The job title for this new position is 'AI Leader - North America', reporting jointly to the Global Head of Capability Marketing with a matrix line to the Global CMO of HCLTech, reflecting the strategic importance of the company's new AI offerings.

The successful candidate will manage a team of data scientists and AI professionals, fostering innovation while collaborating with sales and go-to-market(GTM) teams.

Key responsibilities for the role include identifying client needs, developing AI-driven solutions, and shaping the company's AI-led business strategies in North America.

Additionally, the role requires active participation in the AI community through knowledge sharing and industry events.

Alongside the usual communication and leadership skills and engineering and business administration degrees, the ideal candidate for this position would need extensive deep understanding of the evolving AI landscape.

“If you are passionate about driving innovation and leveraging AI to solve real-world business challenges, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity to shape the future of AI in North America,” said a social media post inviting applications for the role.

According to a recent KPMG report, global CEOs are making generative AI a top investment priority. The survey done by KPMG shows that 70 percent are investing heavily in generative AI as their competitive edge for the future, with most (52 percent) expecting to see a return on their investment in three to five years.

In fact, increased profitability was cited as the number one benefit of implementing generative AI within an organisation (22 percent).