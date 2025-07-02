            
WATCH: TNOGA's Dr. M.C. Sarangan on gaming addiction as a collective fight

Sarangan called for a nationwide push toward public awareness, early intervention, and collaborative governance to foster a safer digital gaming ecosystem.

By  Storyboard18Jul 2, 2025 3:30 PM
MC Sarangan, Member, Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (in right) said "Regulation should never be seen as anti-innovation."

At the Digital Entertainment Summit 2025 hosted by Storyboard18, Dr. M.C. Sarangan, Member of the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA), emphasized the need to shift India’s online gaming narrative from regulation to responsibility. Stressing that the core issue lies not in gaming itself but in compulsive overuse, Sarangan called for a nationwide push toward public awareness, early intervention, and collaborative governance to foster a safer digital gaming ecosystem.

“The problem isn’t gaming. It’s excessive and compulsive gaming. We promote responsible gaming, and every action we take is based on research,” Sarangan said, outlining TNOGA’s core philosophy.


First Published on Jul 2, 2025 3:30 PM

