WATCH: Maharashtra's DGIPR Brijesh Singh on need of uniform policy across states

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit 2025, Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Directorate General of Information & PR, Maharashtra, spotlighted the state’s leading role in tackling cybercrime and illegal online betting. As digital threats grow more complex and borderless, Singh underscored the urgent need for harmonized regulation, stronger infrastructure, and public-private collaboration to stay ahead in the fight against digital crime.
“First of all, I think as it has been discussed in the earlier sessions also, there needs to be one uniform policy across all states. Nagaland may come up with something, Haryana may come up with something, Maharashtra may come up with something. There has to be a harmonization,” he said.