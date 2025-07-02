YouTube rolls out ‘Communities’ feature for deeper fan interaction

YouTube is rolling out a new feature called Communities to deepen connections between creators and their fans. As per the company, the new feature will mark a significant shift in how audiences interact on the platform. More than just likes, comments and views, Communities is designed to become a dedicated conversational hub, allowing creators and fans to engage in real-time, subscriber-led discussions that transcend traditional video content.

Until now, engagement on YouTube has largely centered around a creator’s latest video or a post in the Community tab. But YouTube’s new direction aims to change that by offering a standalone space linked to a creator’s channel, where conversations continue beyond the content cycle.

“Creators pour their hearts into their videos, and communities rally around them. But those interactions often fizzle after the video ends. With Communities, we’re giving fans a space to engage, even when creators aren’t actively posting,” said YouTube in an official release.

Built on direct feedback from both creators and fans, Communities is YouTube’s answer to a growing demand, more control for creators and more connection for fans. Unlike the fleeting nature of comment sections, this new space is fan-initiated and community-powered, allowing subscribers to start conversations, share stories, ask questions, or just hang out, all under the creator’s watchful moderation.

Currently in limited mobile testing, Communities is expected to expand to more creators in early 2025. YouTube hopes it will eventually become a cornerstone of creator-fan interaction, not just sustaining engagement but enriching it.