      Gen Z Explainer: 'Very Demure, Very Mindful', the latest trend redefining social media etiquette

      From sharp satire to a viral sensation, the latest TikTok trend has everyone reconsidering what it means to be 'demure' in the digital age.

      By  Sakina KheriwalaAug 28, 2024 8:35 AM
      In early August, Lebron, who playfully describes herself as a "fierce diva," posted a satirical video demonstrating her understated, work-appropriate makeup routine. From Left to Right: Jools Lebron (Image Source: CNBC TV18), TikTok logo (Image Source: Unsplash)

      TikTok's latest sensation is taking social media by storm, and it's all about being "very demure, very mindful." What started as a tongue-in-cheek video by content creator Jools Lebron has morphed into a full-blown trend that is redefining how we approach everything, from makeup routines to social interactions.

      In early August, Lebron, who playfully describes herself as a "fierce diva," posted a satirical video demonstrating her understated, work-appropriate makeup routine. With a straight face, she advised her 1.2 million followers on how to stay "demure" and "mindful" in various scenarios, whether it's getting ready for work or dealing with awkward social situations. Her catchphrase - "very demure, very mindful"- have since become a mantra for thousands who have jumped on the trend.

      The trend has taken on a life of its own, with users across TikTok and Instagram reinterpreting what it means to be "demure." For some, it is a mockery of the "clean girl" aesthetic - a social media trope that champions minimalism and an air of effortless chic. Others see it as a playful challenge to rethink how we present ourselves, both online and in real life.

      The phrase has garnered more than 13,400 posts on Instagram and continues to grow. As per reports, over 40,000 videos have since been created using Lebron's original post. What's more? Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Penn Badgley, and Jennifer Lopez have also hopped onto the trend.

      Speaking to CBS Mornings, Jools Lebron said, "Your demure is what it means to you. It's being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world."

      As the "very demure, very mindful" trend continues to grow, one thing is clear, social media is having a moment of self-reflection, all wrapped up in a stylish, tongue-in-cheek package.

      So, the next time you're thinking of going big, remember - sometimes, it's better to keep it very demure, very mindful.


      First Published on Aug 28, 2024 8:35 AM

