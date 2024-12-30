Google marks 2024 as milestone year for AI-led innovations

2024 has been a landmark year for Google AI, marked by numerous product updates, groundbreaking advancements, and the introduction of cutting-edge AI tools aimed at enhancing the everyday lives of users, the company stated in its blog. From the launch of the Circle to Search feature to the unveiling of the Gemini 2.0 model, Google has continued to push the boundaries of artificial intelligence, cementing its position at the forefront of technological innovation.

As per the company, January was a strong start with AI-powered features. One of the most notable was the introduction of Circle to Search, allowing users to interact with search results more intuitively by simply circling or highlighting text. The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, featuring advanced AI capabilities, also captured attention. In addition, Google rolled out new generative AI features in Chrome, Pixel and Search, signaling an AI-driven evolution across its ecosystem.

February saw the debut of Gemini 1.5, Google’s next-generation AI model, alongside the announcement that Bard would be transitioning into the Gemini framework. Additionally, the introduction of Gemma, a new open AI model and the launch of ImageFX and MusicFX — two new generative AI tools demonstrated Google’s expanding AI capabilities in creative fields.

AI taking center stage

In March, AI took center stage in the realms of healthcare and travel. Google’s Health Check Up event highlighted how AI is being used to provide better health information and improve flood forecasting systems. The month also saw the introduction of travel tools to help users plan smarter vacations. Google’s ongoing efforts to integrate AI into everyday solutions continued to resonate with users. Similarly, April was a busy month for Google AI, with significant updates aimed at enhancing productivity for users across various sectors. New AI-powered editing tools for Google Photos were unveiled, alongside the launch of the AI Essentials course to help people learn to use AI. Google also made major strides in supporting developers and businesses with new AI features, including enhancements for advertising and infrastructure.

Google’s I/O 2024 conference in May showcased the company’s vision for the future of AI. Among the most talked-about announcements was the release of AlphaFold 3, an AI model capable of predicting molecular structures. Other highlights included the unveiling of Generative AI in Search, along with new capabilities for managing photos with Ask Photos and updates to NotebookLM for researchers.

In June, Google AI focused on expanding its global reach, with 110 new languages added to Google Translate. The release of Gemma 2 provided researchers with powerful new tools, while AI tools for Google Workspace for Education were introduced to assist both students and educators. Meanwhile, AI was used to map human activity at sea, offering new insights into biodiversity.

However, in July, Google rolled out faster responses for Gemini 1.5 Flash, a major upgrade to its flagship AI model. The company also highlighted its growing commitment to AI security with the formation of the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI). On the partnership front, Google’s collaboration with NBCUniversal for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 demonstrated how AI can enhance media experiences.

As per the blog, August was a significant month for Google’s hardware and software. The Pixel 9 series, featuring advanced AI capabilities, was launched, and Gemini continued to power smarter mobile devices and smart home products. Updates to Chrome and Android added even more AI-driven features, further integrating Google’s AI into users’ everyday experiences. Meanwhile, September focused on how AI can be used for social good. Notable announcements included the launch of Audio Overviews in NotebookLM, enabling researchers to listen to conversations about their sources. Google also introduced AI-powered tools for Gmail, improving email management and announced the development of new satellites for earlier wildfire detection.

In October, Google’s AI updates spanned several of its core products. The Pixel Drop featured new enhancements for Pixel devices, and NotebookLM introduced new customization options for businesses. Meanwhile, Google’s advertising platform was enhanced with AI-powered tools, enabling marketers to reach customers more effectively.

Exploring new uses for AI