Govt to create universities, facilities for media and entertainment creators: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Not only is the creators’ economy a wonderful tool to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage and way of life, but the government of India is leaving no stone unturned to encourage this economy.

The government is in fact ensuring the talent and skill development and availability of necessary infrastructure in this sector, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

"To further develop this creators' economy, the government is focused on creating world-class talent development programs and infrastructure. There are plans to establish world-class universities and facilities that will enhance the capabilities of creators in media and entertainment", he added.

According to Vaishnaw, internal discussions within the government have led to the estimation that a successful implementation of their plans for the sector could generate between 200,000 to 300,000 employment opportunities. At the same time, he emphasised the importance of responsible growth, cautioning that advancements in this field must not have adverse effects on society and that measures should be taken to prevent harmful addiction of the same.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), Vaishnaw on August 22 launched the ‘Create in India Challenge - Season 1’.

"Today’s launch is a reflection of our growing and evolving economy. A totally new creators economy has been created," he said.

The launch also follows the first-ever National Creators Award held in March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vaishnaw’s comments hold significance because it come only a few days after the government faced flak from the broadcasting industry as well as from independent content creators for bringing a draft Broadcasting Bill 2024 last month.

The ‘Create in India Challenge', hosted by leading industry associations and organisations, cover a wide range of disciplines including animation, filmmaking, gaming, music, and visual arts. These challenges are being done in the run-up to the main event.

It includes Anime Challenge by Media and Entertainment Association of India, Animation Filmmakers Competition by Dancing Atoms, Esports Tournament by Esports Federation of India, Young Filmmakers Challenge by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Whistling Woods International, Adspend Optimizer by Advertising Agencies Association of India, and Reel Making Challenge by Internet and Mobile Association of India, among others.

Secretary of I&B Sanjay Jaju mentioned that the initiative is a significant milestone in the government's ongoing mission to nurture and elevate India's creative ecosystem. “It aligns seamlessly with our Prime Minister’s visionary call of ‘Design in India, Design for the World’ as articulated during his 78th Independence Day address.”, he added.