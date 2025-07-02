            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • delhi-hc-restores-crocs-passing-off-lawsuits-against-bata-liberty-relaxo-72687

Delhi HC restores Crocs’ passing-off lawsuits against Bata, Liberty, Relaxo

A division bench overturns a 2019 dismissal, allowing Crocs to pursue claims that Indian footwear giants have copied its iconic clog design.

By  Storyboard18Jul 2, 2025 10:15 AM
Delhi HC restores Crocs’ passing-off lawsuits against Bata, Liberty, Relaxo
The core of Crocs’ case lies in its claim that the distinct shape, contour, and perforated pattern of its foam clog qualify as a protectable ‘shape trademark’. (Photo: Unsplash)

On July 1, the Delhi High Court’s Division Bench, comprising Justices C. Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul, reinstated a series of passing-off suits filed by Crocs Inc. USA against prominent Indian manufacturers Bata, Liberty Shoes, Relaxo, Action Shoes, Aqualite, and Bioworld.

This decision overturns a single-judge ruling from February 18, 2019, which had dismissed the suits at the preliminary stage as untenable, but the High Court found that was a legal error, according to a Bar and Bench report.

The core of Crocs’ case lies in its claim that the distinct shape, contour, and perforated pattern of its foam clog qualify as a protectable ‘shape trademark’ or “trade dress.” The reinstated passing-off suits, also referred to as Shape Trademark Suits (STSs), argue that the Indian companies’ emulation of these design elements deceives consumers and leverages Crocs' well-established global brand identity.

The single-judge dismissal had been grounded in the logic that Crocs was seeking “dual monopoly” attempting to extend perpetually common law trademark protection over product configurations already covered by limited-term statutory design registration under the Designs Act, 2000. The judge cited precedents like Mohan Lal v. Sona Paint and Carlsberg Breweries v. Som Distilleries, interpreting that design registration precludes passing-off claims.

But the division bench disagreed, clarifying that those holdings did not strip Crocs of its right to seek common law remedies. As the court noted, "passing off is a distinct right, which resides in its own common law space, apart from and independent of ... the Designs Act." The Bench directed the case be remanded to the original single judge for a full trial on the merits.


Tags
First Published on Jul 2, 2025 10:15 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Hiring activity jumps 11% in June, freshers see double-digit growth: Naukri JobSpeak

Hiring activity jumps 11% in June, freshers see double-digit growth: Naukri JobSpeak

How it Works

IT hiring soars by 53% in Tier-2 cities in June 2025; Demand surges for AI-ML specialists

IT hiring soars by 53% in Tier-2 cities in June 2025; Demand surges for AI-ML specialists

How it Works

CCI finds prima facie abuse of dominance by Asian Paints in Grasim Paints case

CCI finds prima facie abuse of dominance by Asian Paints in Grasim Paints case

How it Works

FSSAI granted income tax exemption under Section 10(46A), effective FY26

FSSAI granted income tax exemption under Section 10(46A), effective FY26

How it Works

YouTube rolls out shopping stickers for Shorts

YouTube rolls out shopping stickers for Shorts

How it Works

California jury slams Google with $314 mn data misuse fine

California jury slams Google with $314 mn data misuse fine

How it Works

Govt approves Employment Linked Incentive scheme, disburses Rs 99,446 crore for job creation

Govt approves Employment Linked Incentive scheme, disburses Rs 99,446 crore for job creation