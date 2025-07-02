Delhi HC restores Crocs’ passing-off lawsuits against Bata, Liberty, Relaxo

On July 1, the Delhi High Court’s Division Bench, comprising Justices C. Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul, reinstated a series of passing-off suits filed by Crocs Inc. USA against prominent Indian manufacturers Bata, Liberty Shoes, Relaxo, Action Shoes, Aqualite, and Bioworld.

This decision overturns a single-judge ruling from February 18, 2019, which had dismissed the suits at the preliminary stage as untenable, but the High Court found that was a legal error, according to a Bar and Bench report.

The core of Crocs’ case lies in its claim that the distinct shape, contour, and perforated pattern of its foam clog qualify as a protectable ‘shape trademark’ or “trade dress.” The reinstated passing-off suits, also referred to as Shape Trademark Suits (STSs), argue that the Indian companies’ emulation of these design elements deceives consumers and leverages Crocs' well-established global brand identity.

The single-judge dismissal had been grounded in the logic that Crocs was seeking “dual monopoly” attempting to extend perpetually common law trademark protection over product configurations already covered by limited-term statutory design registration under the Designs Act, 2000. The judge cited precedents like Mohan Lal v. Sona Paint and Carlsberg Breweries v. Som Distilleries, interpreting that design registration precludes passing-off claims.