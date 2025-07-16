If YouTube, Netflix, Google have child filters, why don't quick commerce apps? Viral LinkedIn post sparks debate

A recent LinkedIn post from a working mother and CEO has gone viral, sparking a crucial debate about the unexpected exposure of children to adult products on popular quick commerce and food delivery apps. The post questions why platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, and Blinkit, unlike YouTube or Netflix, lack basic parental controls such as child profiles, PIN-protected sections, or age-appropriate filters.

The mother, who enables her two daughters, aged 9 and 14, to use UPI and delivery apps for everyday essentials like food, snacks, and stationery, highlighted a deeply concerning issue: "What if your 9-year-old came to you holding a sex toy or a condom packet? Would you be okay with it?"

She pointed out that these apps, now "household companions," deliver adult products like condoms and vibrators alongside school supplies and chocolates, often without any age verification, locks, or warnings. "My children haven’t searched for anything explicit," she noted, "But these products show up anyway, alongside categories like toys, chocolates, or wellness."

The post underscores that while children may not actively search for such items, their visibility within familiar shopping environments presents a new challenge for digital parenting. The concern isn't about shame or moral policing, but about ensuring "responsible access, timing, and digital parenting tools."

The outcry has not gone unheard. Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, responded to the viral post, acknowledging the gravity of the situation. "I am a parent as well, and this issue is deeply personal to me," Goyal stated. "This is already on top of our minds, and we are working to solve it. You should see progress on this front very soon."