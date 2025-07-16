“AI is supercharging creativity”: Omnicom CEO John Wren bets big on agentic AI to fuel next phase of growth

Omnicom Group Inc. is accelerating its push into artificial intelligence (AI), with CEO John Wren and Chief Technology Officer Paulo Juveienko outlining a sweeping vision to embed AI into every facet of the company’s operations and client services.

Speaking during the Q2 2025 earnings call, Wren reiterated that Omnicom’s transformation isn’t just about efficiency, it’s about unlocking entirely new creative and commercial opportunities.

“Our long-standing strategy has always been rooted in the belief that data and technology supercharge creativity,” said Wren. “In today's world, especially with the rise of generative AI, breakthrough creativity is more valuable than ever.”

Effective July 1, Omnicom reorganized its key data and tech assets, including Omni, OmniAI, Artbot, and Flywheel Commerce Cloud—into a new end-to-end platform organization. The restructured unit is being led by Duncan Painter and will be further enhanced by IPG’s data businesses, Kinesso and Acxiom, once the pending merger closes later this year.

Paulo Juveienko provided an inside look into how Omnicom’s proprietary datasets and generative AI strategy are reshaping the company’s workflows. “We’re deploying agentic frameworks throughout the organization.

Rather than isolated AI tools addressing individual tasks, we can now orchestrate intelligent agents across campaign life cycles, simultaneously analyzing data, optimizing strategies, and refining creative elements. This capability is powered by proprietary data and institutional knowledge, democratizing access to our industry-leading consumer intelligence, encompassing behaviors, demographics, cultural insights, and transactions."

This is allowing Omnicom’s creative and media teams to scale mass personalization.

Juveienko shared that back in 2022, the holdco made the strategic decision to be an early adopter of generative AI, recognizing the transformative potential ahead of many of its competitors and clients. "Initially, our focus was on the obvious applications, using generative AI for ideation and content creation and copy generation, as well as distilling insights from audiences. These delivered immediate productivity gains, but they represented only the first phase of our AI strategy.

What is driving the latest phase of our continuous transformation has been the development and deployment of our agentic framework. Over the last year, we have been aggressively and systematically rolling out AI agents throughout our workflows, where we can deploy multiple AI agents that collaborate seamlessly to deliver comprehensive solutions."

Wren also pointed to a growing appetite among clients to reinvest in marketing when AI-powered tools can demonstrate measurable ROI. “If I ask you to spend a dollar, but I can prove to you that you're gonna get $2.20 back for it, you're gonna reinvest that money,” Wren said. “And the more of those scenarios there are, the more comfortable clients are going to be spending more.”

Juveienko also dismissed fears that tools like Google’s VO3 or OpenAI’s Sora would threaten agency margins. “We integrate early access to all major models and embed them within our workflows. These technologies are helping our teams explore creative territories they’ve never reached before.”

From health campaigns to CPG launches, Omnicom's AI capabilities are now extending across all verticals, driven by proprietary data, speed, and personalization.