Google offers Indian college students free access to Rs 19,500 AI Pro plan to boost digital learning

In a move that could reshape how Indian college students engage with artificial intelligence and digital learning tools, Google has announced that it will offer its premium AI Pro plan, worth Rs 19,500 per year—for free to eligible students across India.

This initiative grants free access for 12 months to Google’s advanced suite of AI tools, including the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, powerful research assistants, video generation capabilities, and 2TB of Google Cloud storage across Gmail, Drive, and Photos. The offer is valid until September 15, 2025, and is open to students aged 18 and above who are enrolled in a recognized college or university in India.

Students will have access to Google’s most powerful generative AI capabilities. The plan includes Gemini Live, which allows real-time voice-based interaction with the model; NotebookLM, a research companion that summarizes documents and generates citations; Deep Research, which integrates Gemini into Google's search infrastructure; and Veo, an advanced tool for generating short-form videos from text prompts or storyboards.

To claim the offer, students must verify their eligibility using the SheerID platform, a global verification service. Notably, the process must be completed using a personal Gmail ID, not an institutional one.

In a blog post, the company shared findings from a recent Google-Kantar report showing that 75% of Indians want a daily collaborator to help them “grow and excel”. The study also indicated that 95% of Indian students using Gemini feel more confident in their everyday lives.

Read more: Google bolsters AI with $2.4 billion deal to hire Windsurf team

Although a payment method is required to initiate the trial, Google assures that reminders will be sent well in advance of any billing at the end of the free term, allowing users to cancel in time if they choose not to continue.