Tech game on: Karnataka to launch ambitious AI Mission with new IT policy

ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka, India's tech hub, is set to solidify its position as a national technology leader with the upcoming launch of a state-level Artificial Intelligence (AI) mission. This ambitious initiative will be a key component of the state's new IT Policy 2025–2030, expected to be in place by July 2025. The AI mission itself is slated for a formal unveiling at the Bengaluru Tech Summit in November, as per reports.
Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized that the mission will operate as a distinct project, designed to foster innovation while proactively addressing the evolving challenges posed by AI.
With over 100,000 AI professionals already in the state, Karnataka is keenly aware of AI's potential impact on the workforce. The government has undertaken a comprehensive study to assess how generative AI might affect job roles, particularly entry-level positions in the IT sector, amidst widespread concerns about automation, deepfakes, and digital fraud.
The proposed AI mission aims to strike a balance, promoting innovation through mechanisms like incubators, accelerators, and regulatory sandboxes. Simultaneously, it will establish a framework for responsible AI governance, drawing inspiration from states like Maharashtra and Kerala, which are also developing their own AI policies.
Industry experts anticipate that this proactive step will attract significant investments and generate a ripple effect across vital sectors such as healthcare, education, and manufacturing. Karnataka's bold commitment is seen as a crucial step in shaping India's AI-first future, influencing the national AI ecosystem and fostering sustainable innovation, ethical frameworks, and the development of a future-ready workforce.