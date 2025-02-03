India's AI adoption rate highest globally, professionals prioritize AI skills for career success: Study

With Artificial Intelligence taking centre-stage in union Budget 2025, a study has found that integration of AI in the workplace is reshaping careers across India.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that the government will be setting up a new centre of excellence for AI for education with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore.

According to Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study 2025, 94 percent of Indian professionals believe that mastering AI skills will accelerate their career growth.

The study, which surveyed over 6,000 respondents across 18 countries aged 21-65 working across sectors such as finance & insurance, manufacturing, software & IT services, and education, among others, revealed that Indian professionals are leading the global AI adoption curve.

Indian professionals (96 percent) are using AI and generative AI tools at work, significantly higher than 81 percent in the US and 84 percent in the UK.

According to Indian employees, the AI has increased productivity. They are prioritizing AI skills to stay competitive, with 90 percent considering AI and generative AI crucial for future career success. Moreover, 94 percent view AI expertise as essential not only for career advancement but also for diversifying across industries—far surpassing the global average of 87 percent.

However, being early adopters of AI and Gen AI tools, Indians are increasingly worried about technology replacing them if they do not continually upskill.

The study also highlighted a strong commitment by Indian employers to invest in workforce development, with working professionals reporting that 73 percent of employers increased their investment in training over the past year, well above the global average of 46 percent.