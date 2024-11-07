Instagram to use AI tools to identify underage users' age misrepresentation

Instagram is preparing to roll out an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool capable of detecting when a minor lies about their age, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Known as the "adult classifier," this AI system will analyse various elements within a user's profile-including their follower list, interactions, and "happy birthday" posts from friends-to estimate the user's real age. Any user identified as being under 18 will be automatically placed into a more restrictive version of Instagram, regardless of the age they claimed during account setup.

This new feature comes on the heels of Meta's "teen accounts" initiative launched in September 2024, which introduced tighter controls for younger users. These accounts are private by default, limit messaging capabilities, enforce screen-time reminders, and allow parents to manage settings and monitor interactions.

Additionally, Meta has introduced several other age-verification measures to ensure compliance with age restrictions.

Users who attempt to change their birth date will need to verify their age with an ID, and a new "social vouching" option that allows users to confirm their age through three followers over 18 who can vouch for them. This feature, however, restricts followers to vouching for only person at a time. Meta has also partnered with technology firm Yoti to implement video selfie age verification.

The push towards more stringent age verification and minor safety measures follows rising regulatory and media scrutiny of Meta’s impact on young users.

Reports have highlighted how Instagram use has been linked to mental health issues among teenagers, particularly among young girls.

In a 2021 Wall Street Journal report, Meta was documented as being aware of the platform’s role in fuelling anxiety and other mental health concerns in teenage users. In response to mounting concerns, 33 US states filed a lawsuit against Meta in 2023, accusing it of purposefully designing features that increase platform addiction among minors.