“What’s ‘conderned’?”: Shashi Tharoor responds after Suhel Seth points out typo

The typo was soon highlighted by businessman and columnist Suhel Seth, who quipped in reply:

By  Storyboard18Jun 30, 2025 5:32 PM
The rare typographical slip quickly caught attention, especially given Tharoor’s reputation for deploying long and seldom-used English words.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, famous for his formidable English vocabulary and linguistic finesse, found himself in an unusually lighthearted spotlight after misspelling the word concerned as conderned in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The mix-up happened when Tharoor posted about former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik’s recent surgery. “Conderned to hear from friends that Naveen Patnaik has just undergone surgery, but relieved that he is now doing well. Wish him a speedy and complete recovery!” the Congress MP wrote.

The typo was soon highlighted by businessman and columnist Suhel Seth, who quipped in reply, “What’s ‘conderned’, good sir? New word?”

Tharoor responded with characteristic wit, “Concerned, when typed with a fat and careless thumb!”

The exchange didn’t end there. Later, Seth shared a picture with Tharoor taken at a media event in London and wrote, “Just met Shashi Tharoor and am conderned about his throat: he’s nursing a cold…”

Tharoor joined in the banter again, replying, “Thank you for your concern, Suhel Seth! Grateful that you condign to be conderned! Watch out—some may condemn you for that!”

The Kerala MP’s quick humor may have also carried a subtle nod to recent remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Asked last week about Tharoor’s praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Operation Sindoor, Kharge had told reporters, “Shashi Tharoor’s English is very good, that’s why he has been taken in the CWC (Congress Working Committee). I supported this.”


First Published on Jun 30, 2025 5:32 PM

