Kerala High Court to hear PIL against 'unfair' multiplex ticket pricing

The Kerala High Court has admitted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenges the practice of dynamic ticket pricing in multiplexes across the state. Filed by advocate Manu Nair G, the plea calls for government intervention to stop what he describes as arbitrary and excessive ticket rates in cinemas.

A bench of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji has directed the government’s legal representative to respond to the plea. The matter will next be heard on July 1.

In his petition, Nair argues that multiplex chains like PVR INOX, Cinepolis and others are increasing ticket prices during peak hours and film releases without any regulation. He claims that this flexible pricing model places an unfair burden on regular moviegoers, especially during the first few weeks of a film’s release.

The PIL points out that Kerala’s cinema halls are regulated by the Kerala Cinemas (Regulation) Act of 1958 and the Rules of 1988. These laws require licensing and oversight, but currently, there’s no specific rule that allows for unregulated price changes based on demand or time slots.

Calling the current system "opaque and discriminatory," the plea states that unlike Kerala, several other Indian states—like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana—have already implemented measures to cap movie ticket prices to protect consumer interest.

The petitioner claims that this regulatory gap violates Article 14 of the Constitution (Right to Equality), as cinema-goers in Kerala face pricing issues that audiences in other states are protected from.