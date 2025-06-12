Meta launches AI-Powered video editing feature for everyday creators

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta has rolled out a new generative AI-powered video editing feature across its platforms, allowing users to transform their short-form videos with just a few clicks. Available through the Meta AI app, the Meta.AI website, and the Edits app, this new tool lets users experiment with creative visual styles using preset AI prompts — no editing experience required.
Designed to be intuitive and accessible, the feature currently supports 10-second video transformations for free, as part of a limited-time offer. Users simply upload a video, browse through more than 50 AI-powered editing prompts, and select one that fits their creative vision. These prompts can completely reimagine a video’s look — whether it’s turning an everyday clip into a vintage comic book, adding dreamy sparkle effects, or applying a video game-inspired aesthetic.
For instance, Meta AI can enhance a gloomy, rainy-day video with soft pearlescent light and dreamy focus, or turn an ordinary street scene into a glowing, neon-lit battlefield. The tool is inspired by Meta’s Movie Gen models and marks a significant first step in the company’s broader plan to bring AI video generation and editing tools across all its apps and products.
Later this year, Meta plans to let users make highly specific edits using their own text prompts — enabling even more customized video transformations alongside Meta AI.
Once a video is edited, users can instantly share it to Facebook, Instagram, or the Discover feed within the Meta AI app and Meta.AI website, making the entire process from creation to distribution seamless.
The new feature is currently available in the U.S. and over a dozen other countries.