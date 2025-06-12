            

Havas Media India elevates Ramsai Panchapakesan, Binu Thomas and Manish Sharma

Ramsai Panchapakesan, Binu Thomas and Manish Sharma have been elevated to president – investments and partnerships, managing partner – investments and buying, and president – arena India (part of Havas Media Network India) respectively.

Jun 12, 2025
Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer, Havas Media Network India, said, “Ramsai, Binu, and Manish have been instrumental in driving our investment and business strategy, unlocking consistent growth for our clients and the network. Their expertise, leadership, and commitment to innovation continue to shape the success story of Havas Media." (From left to right: Ramsai Panchapakesan, Binu Thomas and Manish Sharma)

Havas Media India has announced senior leadership elevations within its investment and business verticals.

Ramsai Panchapakesan has been elevated to president – investments and partnerships. With over 28 years of experience in media, Panchapakesan has been associated with Havas Media India since July 2024, playing a key role in driving the integrated investment and trading strategy and scaling client partnerships across the network.

Binu Thomas has been elevated to managing partner – investments and buying. Thomas, who has been with Havas Media for nearly 20 years, brings vast experience in investment strategy, media buying, and delivering performance-led outcomes for clients across categories.

Manish Sharma has been promoted to president – arena India (part of Havas Media Network India). Having spent over nine years at Havas Media, Sharma has been instrumental in building Arena India’s business footprint with a strong focus on content partnerships, client engagement, and growth expansion across emerging segments. Arena India, part of Havas Media Network India, has been scaling up its operations and mandate over the past year, driving growth for clients such as Kia, Realme, Zupee, Dalmia Cement, Bumble, and Kajaria Tiles.

Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer, Havas Media Network India, said, “Ramsai, Binu, and Manish have been instrumental in driving our investment and business strategy, unlocking consistent growth for our clients and the network. Their expertise, leadership, and commitment to innovation continue to shape the success story of Havas Media. I am confident that in their new roles, they will further accelerate our progress and deepen our market leadership.”

Uday Mohan, chief operating officer, Havas Media India, added, “These well-deserved elevations reflect the strength and depth of our leadership team. Ramsai and Binu have been the backbone of our investment function, while Manish has led Arena India with great vision and execution. Their contributions embody the Havas ethos of Meaningful Media, and I look forward to collaborating closely with them as we steer the next phase of growth.” The elevations are in line with Havas Media’s continued focus on empowering internal talent and scaling leadership across core and emerging verticals.


