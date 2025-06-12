WPP Media appoints Caroline Foster Kenny and Stephanie Prager as Global Client President

ADVERTISEMENT
WPP Media has appointed Caroline Foster Kenny as global client president, where she is tasked with overseeing EssenceMediacom's client portfolio. Kenny joins from VML, where she was global chief client officer, and has over 15 years of experience at WPP, including leadership roles at Wunderman Thompson and Wavemaker.
Kenny brings expertise in client integration across WPP, business growth, and organizational transformation.
Stephanie Prager also joins as a global client president, leading a portfolio of WPP Media's top global accounts. She joins from Publicis where she served as a client president. Prior to that, she consulted for Mondelēz on their digital customer experience strategy.
Prager spent 10 years at X (Twitter) where she built their global advertising business and diversifying revenue streams.
Mark Read, who led WPP since 2018 and spearheaded major consolidations across markets, will step down as CEO by year-end. Read, who has spent more than three decades at the British communications giant and served as C.E.O. since 2018, will retire from the role and leave the company’s board on Dec. 31. WPP said a search for his successor is already underway.
Recently, WPP Media became the new name of WPP’s global media arm, aligning with the increasing demand from advertisers for end-to-end capabilities. The new entity will manage more than $60 billion in annual media investments, serving over 75 percent of the world’s leading advertisers across more than 80 markets.
WPP Media will continue to operate well-known agency brands such as Mindshare, Wavemaker, and EssenceMediacom, each maintaining dedicated client teams while benefiting from shared technology, infrastructure, and expertise.