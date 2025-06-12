            

Malini Agarwal moves on from MissMalini Entertainment

Malini Agarwal has stepped down as creative director of MissMalini Entertainment following its acquisition by marketing agency Creativefuel from the Good Glamm Group.

By  Storyboard18Jun 12, 2025 1:36 PM
(Image Source: Moneycontrol)

Malini Agarwal, the founder and longtime face of MissMalini Entertainment, announced she is stepping down from her role as creative director, marking the end of a defining chapter in the evolution of one of the country's earliest digital lifestyle brands.

In a statement shared on social media, Agarwal said, “After years of love, laughter and oodles of glam, I’m officially moving on… to begin a whole new adventure.” She added that the brand, which she described as her “soul project,” will now continue under “a content-first company,” calling it the “perfect next step in its evolution.”

The announcement follows the acquisition of MissMalini Entertainment by marketing agency Creativefuel from the Good Glamm Group. According to media reports, the deal was valued at ₹6 crore, and includes the transfer of the brand’s domain and social media assets. The Good Glamm Group, however, will retain the talent management arm of the company.

MissMalini was acquired by the Good Glamm Group in 2021 and became part of its broader digital media and influencer marketing portfolio, which includes divisions such as Girl Tribe, Ignite Edge, Agent M, and MM Studios.

Agarwal, a prominent figure in the digital media ecosystem, began her career in broadcast and print journalism with roles at MTV Networks India, Channel V, Mid-Day, BBC, and Radio One, before launching MissMalini as a personal blog that evolved into a full-fledged content and influencer marketing business.


First Published on Jun 12, 2025 1:25 PM

