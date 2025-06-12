Health ministry wraps final consultation on tobacco rules for streaming platforms

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare concluded its final round of consultations this week on draft rules that would bring Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms under the same tobacco advertising restrictions that govern films and television broadcasts, as per reports.
The proposed rules, introduced in 2024 under Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, seek to curb both direct and indirect promotion of tobacco products in digital content. The move comes amid rising concern over the influence of on-screen smoking depictions, particularly on younger audiences.
Public health officials pointed to research, including a 2019 study published in the British Medical Journal, which found tobacco imagery in nearly 60 percent of episodes across multiple seasons of shows on leading streaming platforms. Regulators emphasized the need for health warnings, clearer guidelines and stronger safeguards to protect adolescent viewers.
Industry representatives, while broadly supportive of the public health objectives, voiced apprehensions over the practical challenges of implementation. Concerns were raised about the financial burden of compliance, operational complexity and the potential impact on creative expression.
According to officials, 41 formal submissions were received during the consultation process. The majority backed the proposed framework, while a smaller number called for greater flexibility in execution. In response, regulators offered a six-month window for compliance, allowing platforms time to adjust to the new requirements.
The draft rules now move into the finalization phase, highlighting the government’s intent to bring digital media in line with its broader tobacco control policies, a regulatory shift that may have far-reaching implications for the booming streaming industry.