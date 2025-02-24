Maha Kumbh 2025: UP Police register FIRs against 140 social media handles for sharing obscene videos of women

The Uttar Pradesh government has registered 13 FIRs against 140 social media handles for allegedly posting and sharing videos of women bathing at Maha Kumbh 2025.

According to Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna, the state police, registered 13 FIRs against 140 social media handles that shared "misleading content".

In 2019, the Allahabad High Court had banned the posting of photos/video of women bathing at the Kumbh Mela. As a result, the Uttar Pradesh Police has been continuously identifying social media accounts that are spreading misleading content and registering cases against them.

UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, "We will ensure strict action against those involved in preparing and selling objectionable videos of women on social media".

Recently, the police while monitoring on social media found that videos of women bathing and changing clothes at the Maha Kumbh had been uploaded on social media through certain platforms. The police said it was violation of the privacy and dignity of women.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the UP Police has registred FIR against the Instagram account @neha1224872024, the Telegram channel cctv CHANNEL 11, Girls Live Video (Facebook), Desi Bhabi Ji (Facebook), Rupola Rose (Facebook), Dwivedi rasiya @dwivedirasiya4271 (YouTube), Crush of Indians @CrushofIndians (YouTube), Mahakumbh-2025 @pkumar334 (YouTube), BABA KA VLOGEE Comedy @BABAKAVLOGEE440 (Youtube), Blogger Aabha Devi @BloggerAabhaDevi077k (Youtube), Roshan Desi Vlogs @roshandesivlogs4438 (Youtube), Kapil Tv @Kapiltv1 (Youtube), Mela Mahotsav @Mela-Mahotsav (Youtube), Pushpa village vlog @pushpavillagvlog (Youtube), Hindu Official 1.2M @hinduk7066 (Youtube), Play Tube @PlayTube7325 (Youtube) and desi.rasiya.video @desi.rasiya.video (Instagram)m for sharing objectionable videos of women devotes visited Maha Kumbh.

The police have sought information from Meta to provide identity of the person who is operating obscene content on Maha Kumbh on Instagram and Facebook.

Separately, the media platfrom mentioned that the Ahmedabad crime branch arrested three persons -- Chandraprakash Phoolchand, a YouTuber and Prayagraj resident, Prajwal Ashok Teli and Praj Rajendra Patil from Maharashtra for uploading obscene videos of women taking a bath at the Mahakumbh on YouTube.