Murdoch family succession battle kicks off in closed Nevada courtroom

A fierce battle over control of Rupert Murdoch's vast global media empire has commenced in a Reno, Nevada courtroom. The 93-year-old mogul is seeking to amend the family trust that holds significant stakes in Fox Corporation and News Corp, in an effort to ensure that control of the influential companies remains with his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch.

On Monday morning, family members, including Rupert, Lachlan, and his other three children - Prudence, Elisabeth, and James - arrived in Reno for the high-stakes probate court hearing. The legal proceedings, which remain closed to the public, will determine whether Rupert Murdoch's attempt to alter the trust is being carried out in good faith.

A sealed court document obtained by The New York Times suggests that the amendment would prevent Lachlan's more politically moderate siblings from interfering with his leadership.

The media titan's decision to favor Lachlan has sparked concern within the family. Lachlan, viewed as ideologically aligned with his conservative father, currently runs Fox and serves as the sole chair of News Corp.

James Murdoch, on the other hand, has publicly distanced himself from the family's conservative leanings, having resigned from the News Corp board in 2010 due to disagreements over editorial content.

The succession drama has drawn significant public interest, particularly given the cultural and political influence wielded by Murdoch's media holdings, which include Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

However, on Thursday, a Nevada judge rejected an appeal by Reuters and other media organizations to open the hearing to the public, citing concerns about the potential disclosure of sensitive financial and personal information. The majority of court documents remain sealed.

The family trust at the heart of the dispute was established in 1999 following Murdoch's divorce from his second wife, Anna.